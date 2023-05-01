Car Free JFK Turns 3

Last Friday, leaders of Walk SF, the San Francisco Bike Coalition and hundreds of Bay Area residents gathered on “Car-Free JFK” in Golden Gate Park to celebrate the car-free streets 3rd anniversary.

Melanie Curry wrote about the history of the project when announcing Friday’s event. Thanks to Walk SF and social media in the 21st century, we’ve been able to provide some media of the event even with the Streetsblog SF editor in Europe at the moment. If you weren’t able to make it, enjoy some media from Friday’s party.

Ok, this tweet from Liz P. is from yesterday, but it shows some of the fun that’s available when you make a street car-free.

JFK drive – for a music break, come experience the "new" piano near the de Young… so much local talent 💚💙💜 #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/OkG0URmyF1 — Liz LP (@incitefusion) May 1, 2023

And from this morning…

Awesome to see #norcalpedalgang and the #missionfoodhub bike ride out on car-free JFK. Safe streets are for everyone. pic.twitter.com/o6psMZ5vkx — Chava OnTheBus (@chavastar) May 1, 2022

So happy third birthday to Car Free JFK! Three years old and getting stronger.