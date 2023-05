Today’s Headlines

New SFMTA Report Shows 1/4 of SF’s Slow Streets Are Too Fast (SF Examiner)

Cops and Firefighters Can’t Stop Driverless Vehicle Gone Haywire (Mission Local)

Major Retailers Abandon San Francisco… (SacBee)

…So Are the 1%. What Are They Taking With Them? (Chron)

Fewer than 10% of Infrastructure Projects Are on Time and under Budget (Washington Post)

April Showers Bring More Showers (Examiner)

Fare-Free Transit Reduces Travel Times, Passengers Board Through 2 Doors, Don’t Search for Change, Tickets (Commonwealth)

