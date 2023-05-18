Today’s Headlines
- Challenges of Transit Villages (SFChron)
- More on Muni/BART “Death Spiral” (SFChron)
- Giants Fans Diss BART (SFStandard)
- HSR Still Not Fully Funded, but Making Progress (CNBC)
- What if S.F. Doesn’t Pull out of “Doom Loop”? (FT)
- Restaurants Call for More Free Private Car Storage (SFChron)
- Redevelopment for North Beach Safeway? (SFChron)
- New Name for Stow Lake (SFExaminer)
- More Traffic Carnage (EastBayTimes)
- Streets Closed for Bay to Breakers (SFChron)
- Caltrans Job Fair (Patch)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?