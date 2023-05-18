Today’s Headlines

Challenges of Transit Villages (SFChron)

More on Muni/BART “Death Spiral” (SFChron)

Giants Fans Diss BART (SFStandard)

HSR Still Not Fully Funded, but Making Progress (CNBC)

What if S.F. Doesn’t Pull out of “Doom Loop”? (FT)

Restaurants Call for More Free Private Car Storage (SFChron)

Redevelopment for North Beach Safeway? (SFChron)

New Name for Stow Lake (SFExaminer)

More Traffic Carnage (EastBayTimes)

Streets Closed for Bay to Breakers (SFChron)

Caltrans Job Fair (Patch)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?