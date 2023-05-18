Today’s Headlines

  • Challenges of Transit Villages (SFChron)
  • More on Muni/BART “Death Spiral” (SFChron)
  • Giants Fans Diss BART (SFStandard)
  • HSR Still Not Fully Funded, but Making Progress (CNBC)
  • What if S.F. Doesn’t Pull out of “Doom Loop”? (FT)
  • Restaurants Call for More Free Private Car Storage (SFChron)
  • Redevelopment for North Beach Safeway? (SFChron)
  • New Name for Stow Lake (SFExaminer)
  • More Traffic Carnage (EastBayTimes)
  • Streets Closed for Bay to Breakers (SFChron)
  • Caltrans Job Fair (Patch)

