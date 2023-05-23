Today’s Headlines

More on Transit ‘Fiscal Cliff’ (SFGate)

SMART Train Plans Expansion (MarinIJ)

How ‘Buy America’ Could Harm HSR (E&E)

San Jose Cop Drives into Path of Moving Train (NBCBayArea)

San Francisco is a Hellscape? (SFStandard)

Meanwhile, Hayes Valley Thrives (SFGate)

Tension Over Privately Owned Public Spaces (SFGate)

More on Newsom’s CEQA Reform (PressDemocrat)

These Neighborhoods Could See More Density (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)

New Apartment Development in the Excelsior (SFChron)

Affordable Apartments Proposed for East Oakland (Oaklandside)

Why You Should Visit Lake Merritt (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?