Today’s Headlines

  • More on Transit ‘Fiscal Cliff’ (SFGate)
  • SMART Train Plans Expansion (MarinIJ)
  • How ‘Buy America’ Could Harm HSR (E&E)
  • San Jose Cop Drives into Path of Moving Train (NBCBayArea)
  • San Francisco is a Hellscape? (SFStandard)
  • Meanwhile, Hayes Valley Thrives (SFGate)
  • Tension Over Privately Owned Public Spaces (SFGate)
  • More on Newsom’s CEQA Reform (PressDemocrat)
  • These Neighborhoods Could See More Density (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • New Apartment Development in the Excelsior (SFChron)
  • Affordable Apartments Proposed for East Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Why You Should Visit Lake Merritt (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?