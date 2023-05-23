Today’s Headlines
- More on Transit ‘Fiscal Cliff’ (SFGate)
- SMART Train Plans Expansion (MarinIJ)
- How ‘Buy America’ Could Harm HSR (E&E)
- San Jose Cop Drives into Path of Moving Train (NBCBayArea)
- San Francisco is a Hellscape? (SFStandard)
- Meanwhile, Hayes Valley Thrives (SFGate)
- Tension Over Privately Owned Public Spaces (SFGate)
- More on Newsom’s CEQA Reform (PressDemocrat)
- These Neighborhoods Could See More Density (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- New Apartment Development in the Excelsior (SFChron)
- Affordable Apartments Proposed for East Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Why You Should Visit Lake Merritt (SFGate)
