- Supes Take on Lack of Traffic Enforcement, Robocars (SFStandard)
- Benefits of Green Last-Mile Solutions (AmericanCity&Country)
- Challenges of Downtown Oakland’s Recovery (SFChron)
- YIMBYs Frustrated with Newsom’s CEQA Proposal (SFChron)
- Why San Francisco Households are Shrinking (SFChron)
- More Traffic Carnage (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Robotaxis Coming to Phoenix (SFStandard)
- Bay Area Cities May Miss Second Housing Deadline (RealDeal)
- Landmark S.F. Sign Gets Pulled Down (SFGate)
- Letters: Forget About A’s Leaving Oakland (SFChron)
- Commentary: Newsom Should Fund Ailing Transit (Planetizen)
