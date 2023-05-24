Today’s Headlines

  • Supes Take on Lack of Traffic Enforcement, Robocars (SFStandard)
  • Benefits of Green Last-Mile Solutions (AmericanCity&Country)
  • Challenges of Downtown Oakland’s Recovery (SFChron)
  • YIMBYs Frustrated with Newsom’s CEQA Proposal (SFChron)
  • Why San Francisco Households are Shrinking (SFChron)
  • More Traffic Carnage (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Robotaxis Coming to Phoenix (SFStandard)
  • Bay Area Cities May Miss Second Housing Deadline (RealDeal)
  • Landmark S.F. Sign Gets Pulled Down (SFGate)
  • Letters: Forget About A’s Leaving Oakland (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Newsom Should Fund Ailing Transit (Planetizen)

