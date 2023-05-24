Today’s Headlines

Supes Take on Lack of Traffic Enforcement, Robocars (SFStandard)

Benefits of Green Last-Mile Solutions (AmericanCity&Country)

Challenges of Downtown Oakland’s Recovery (SFChron)

YIMBYs Frustrated with Newsom’s CEQA Proposal (SFChron)

Why San Francisco Households are Shrinking (SFChron)

More Traffic Carnage (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Robotaxis Coming to Phoenix (SFStandard)

Bay Area Cities May Miss Second Housing Deadline (RealDeal)

Landmark S.F. Sign Gets Pulled Down (SFGate)

Letters: Forget About A’s Leaving Oakland (SFChron)

Commentary: Newsom Should Fund Ailing Transit (Planetizen)

