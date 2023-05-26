Today’s Headlines
- Oakland Streets Represent a ‘Public Safety Epidemic’ (Oaklandside)
- More on Push for State Transit Funding (SFStandard)
- More on BART Changing its Schedule (NYTimes)
- Will Transbay Transit Center Ever Achieve its Promise? (ABC7)
- Put Interstate 80 Underground? (Berkeleyside)
- Vandals Draining Transit Funds (MissionLocal)
- New Scooters in San Francisco (SFExaminer)
- San Francisco Most Expensive to Raise Children (CNBC)
- Scooterist Killed Because Someone used San Jose Bike Lane for Trash Storage (MercNews)
- Best Guess on How Many People have Left San Francisco (SFChron)
- The Museum of Modern Art’s Dirty Facade (SFChron)
- Bye A’s… have Fun in Vegas (SFGate)
