Headlines, February 21

- Merchants Threaten to Sue Over Valencia Bike Lane (SFChron, SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
- Valencia Bike Lane Will Remain for One Year at Least (SFChron)
- Multiple Drivers Strike and Kill Another Cyclist in Palo Alto (SFGate, PaloAltoOnline)
- More on Bill to Speed Development in Downtown S.F. (Hoodline)
- Affordable Housing for Chinatown? (SFChron)
- Cupertino Development Moving Forward (SFGate)
- Is Berkeley City Council Broken? (Berkeleyside)
- More on Call to Ban Self-Driving Cars (BNN)
- Rain to Stop for a Minute? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Fulton Street Remains Dangerous (RichmondReview)
- Commentary: Oil Shill Still Hates High Speed Rail (OCRegister)
- Commentary: Store More CO2 in the Ocean? (SFChron)
