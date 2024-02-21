Headlines, February 21

SFExaminer, MissionLocal) Merchants Threaten to Sue Over Valencia Bike Lane ( SFChron

Valencia Bike Lane Will Remain for One Year at Least ( SFChron

PaloAltoOnline) Multiple Drivers Strike and Kill Another Cyclist in Palo Alto ( SFGate

More on Bill to Speed Development in Downtown S.F. ( Hoodline

Affordable Housing for Chinatown? ( SFChron

Cupertino Development Moving Forward ( SFGate

Is Berkeley City Council Broken? ( Berkeleyside

More on Call to Ban Self-Driving Cars ( BNN

Rain to Stop for a Minute? ( EastBayTimes

Commentary: Fulton Street Remains Dangerous ( RichmondReview

Commentary: Oil Shill Still Hates High Speed Rail ( OCRegister

Commentary: Store More CO2 in the Ocean? ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?