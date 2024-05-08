Headlines, May 8

- City College Fails in its Effort to Put Driver Convenience Above Safety (SFStandard)
- BART Extension Could Benefit the Bay (KQED)
- Overview of Link21/the Second Transbay Crossing (WeBuildValue)
- VTA's Against Transit Tax? (KQED)
- More on Grant for Central Coast Rail (Newsweek)
- Better Trains Coming (Axios)
- Bond for Housing (SFChron)
- More Bad News for Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- Tax Cuts to Entice Workers Back to Downtown (SFChron)
- And Another Driver Injures a Child (SFChron)
- When Cars are Cancelled from this National Park (SFGate)
- Pod People Strike in Contra Costa (CBSNews)
