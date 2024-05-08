Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 8

7:56 AM PDT on May 8, 2024

  • City College Fails in its Effort to Put Driver Convenience Above Safety (SFStandard)
  • BART Extension Could Benefit the Bay (KQED)
  • Overview of Link21/the Second Transbay Crossing (WeBuildValue)
  • VTA's Against Transit Tax? (KQED)
  • More on Grant for Central Coast Rail (Newsweek)
  • Better Trains Coming (Axios)
  • Bond for Housing (SFChron)
  • More Bad News for Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
  • Tax Cuts to Entice Workers Back to Downtown (SFChron)
  • And Another Driver Injures a Child (SFChron)
  • When Cars are Cancelled from this National Park (SFGate)
  • Pod People Strike in Contra Costa (CBSNews)

