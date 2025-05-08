Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 8

9:07 AM PDT on May 8, 2025

  • Outgoing SFPD Chief Will Head LA Metro Cops (Standard)
  • So Who Should Replace Him at SFPD? (Chron)
  • BART Cuts to Homeless Service Provider Threatens Outreach in Tenderloin (Standard)
  • Three Berkeley Bike Shops Are Closing (Berkeleyside)
  • CA Sues Trump Over Funds Withheld for EV Chargers (Merc-News)
  • Trump Bluster about Pulling Money CAHSR (New York Times)
  • Two Drivers Charged in Crash That Killed Homeless Man (East Bay Times)
  • $8 Gas? (SF Gate)
  • Rising Cost of Car Ownership Causing Americans to See It as Luxury, Not Necessity (Newsweek)

Central Subway

Op-Ed: It’s Time to Extend the Central Subway to North Beach

There are abandoned tunnels under Stockton Street: here’s how they could transform San Francisco’s subway system.

Tommy Laguana
May 8, 2025
Talking Headways Podcast: ‘Normal’ is Not Correct, Someone Died Here

After a crash, the debris is quickly cleaned up and everyone moves on (usually too quickly). But these two experts are asking us to all slow down.

May 8, 2025
State Supreme Court Rules for Oakland Cyclist Injured by Pothole on Skyline Blvd.

When Ty Whitehead was injured in a crash caused by a pothole in Oakland, it sparked an eight-year legal battle that is still being waged.

May 7, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 7

May 7, 2025
