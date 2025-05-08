Headlines, May 8

- Outgoing SFPD Chief Will Head LA Metro Cops (Standard)
- So Who Should Replace Him at SFPD? (Chron)
- BART Cuts to Homeless Service Provider Threatens Outreach in Tenderloin (Standard)
- Three Berkeley Bike Shops Are Closing (Berkeleyside)
- CA Sues Trump Over Funds Withheld for EV Chargers (Merc-News)
- Trump Bluster about Pulling Money CAHSR (New York Times)
- Two Drivers Charged in Crash That Killed Homeless Man (East Bay Times)
- $8 Gas? (SF Gate)
- Rising Cost of Car Ownership Causing Americans to See It as Luxury, Not Necessity (Newsweek)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?