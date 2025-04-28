Headlines, April 28

- BART does the World's Nerdiest Event (SFGate)
- More on SFMTA Shakeup (SFChron, KQED)
- City Benefits of Regulating Car Use (EastBayTimes)
- SF Must be a 'Beacon' in Climate Darkness (SFExaminer)
- Group Wants Bernal Upzoned (SFChron)
- More on E-Bike Vouchers (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
- Another Intentional Act of Car Terrorism (SFGate)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian Near Alamo Square (SFStandard)
- First Curbside EV Chargers (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- Discrimination at SFMTA? (MissionLocal)
- SFMTA's Inconsistent Free-Car-Storage-at-Public-Expense Signs (SFGate)
- Commentary: Don't Cut Transit Service (CityLab)
