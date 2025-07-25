Headlines, July 25

- San Mateo vs. BART History (DailyJournal)
- Fire Near BART Mainline Disrupts Service (SFChron)
- Abundance Agenda and How Democrats Finally Got CEQA Reform (MercNews)
- Tesla AVs May Launch in San Francisco this Weekend? (Reuters, TechCrunch)
- More on San Rafael Rally for Safety (MarinIJ)
- Golden Gate Park Closures For Summer Concerts (SFGate)
- Preservation vs. Housing in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Development for Oakland's Old Greyhound Station Building (Oaklandside)
- $2 Billion for Section of 101 in the Middle of Nowhere (SFChron)
- Bay Area and Other Cities for Sober Travel (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Streamlining CEQA Will Keep California Green (SFExaminer)
