Headlines, July 25

San Mateo vs. BART History ( DailyJournal

Fire Near BART Mainline Disrupts Service ( SFChron

Abundance Agenda and How Democrats Finally Got CEQA Reform ( MercNews

TechCrunch) Tesla AVs May Launch in San Francisco this Weekend? ( Reuters

More on San Rafael Rally for Safety ( MarinIJ

Golden Gate Park Closures For Summer Concerts ( SFGate

Preservation vs. Housing in Berkeley ( Berkeleyside

Development for Oakland's Old Greyhound Station Building ( Oaklandside

$2 Billion for Section of 101 in the Middle of Nowhere ( SFChron

Bay Area and Other Cities for Sober Travel ( EastBayTimes

Commentary: Streamlining CEQA Will Keep California Green ( SFExaminer

