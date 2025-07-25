Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, July 25

8:18 AM PDT on July 25, 2025

  • San Mateo vs. BART History (DailyJournal)
  • Fire Near BART Mainline Disrupts Service (SFChron)
  • Abundance Agenda and How Democrats Finally Got CEQA Reform (MercNews)
  • Tesla AVs May Launch in San Francisco this Weekend? (Reuters, TechCrunch)
  • More on San Rafael Rally for Safety (MarinIJ)
  • Golden Gate Park Closures For Summer Concerts (SFGate)
  • Preservation vs. Housing in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Development for Oakland's Old Greyhound Station Building (Oaklandside)
  • $2 Billion for Section of 101 in the Middle of Nowhere (SFChron)
  • Bay Area and Other Cities for Sober Travel (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Streamlining CEQA Will Keep California Green (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

