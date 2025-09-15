Headlines, September 15

Trains, Berkeleyside, Hoodline) Transit Funding Bills Head to Governor's Desk ( SFChron1

More on Muni's Budget Woes ( ABC7

Get Ready for the Robocar Traffic Jam ( VOX

Tourists Take Robocars on Joyrides ( SFChron

Exploratorium to Host Conference on Sea Level Rise ( SFExaminer

Supervisor Mahmood Trying to Convert Divis/Oak Carwash to Housing ( SFChron

S.F. Has Fewest Kids ( SFChron

Napa Drivers Cutting Through Parking Lots ( SFChron

Commentary: Supervisor Sauter Trying to Clear Out Legislative Sludge ( SFStandard

Commentary: Strategies for Funding SMART ( MarinIJ

Commentary: Raging in Sunset District Will Continue ( SFChron

