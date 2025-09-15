Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 15

8:23 AM PDT on September 15, 2025

  • Transit Funding Bills Head to Governor's Desk (SFChron1, Trains, Berkeleyside, Hoodline)
  • More on Muni's Budget Woes (ABC7)
  • Get Ready for the Robocar Traffic Jam (VOX)
  • Tourists Take Robocars on Joyrides (SFChron)
  • Exploratorium to Host Conference on Sea Level Rise (SFExaminer)
  • Supervisor Mahmood Trying to Convert Divis/Oak Carwash to Housing (SFChron)
  • S.F. Has Fewest Kids (SFChron)
  • Napa Drivers Cutting Through Parking Lots (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Supervisor Sauter Trying to Clear Out Legislative Sludge (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Strategies for Funding SMART (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Raging in Sunset District Will Continue (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

