Headlines, September 15

- Transit Funding Bills Head to Governor's Desk (SFChron1, Trains, Berkeleyside, Hoodline)
- More on Muni's Budget Woes (ABC7)
- Get Ready for the Robocar Traffic Jam (VOX)
- Tourists Take Robocars on Joyrides (SFChron)
- Exploratorium to Host Conference on Sea Level Rise (SFExaminer)
- Supervisor Mahmood Trying to Convert Divis/Oak Carwash to Housing (SFChron)
- S.F. Has Fewest Kids (SFChron)
- Napa Drivers Cutting Through Parking Lots (SFChron)
- Commentary: Supervisor Sauter Trying to Clear Out Legislative Sludge (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Strategies for Funding SMART (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Raging in Sunset District Will Continue (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?