Headlines, October 28

- More on Caltrain Ridership and Electrification (SmartCitiesDive)
- More on RSR Bridge Shuttle (GrandviewIndependent)
- North Beach and Zoning Rules (SFChron)
- Disability Advocate Sued Oakland Over Sidewalk Deficiencies (Oaklandside)
- Benioff National Guard Comment was 'Last Straw' to Support Uber Tax? (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Arrested for Killing of Pedestrian on Ocean Ave. (SFChron)
- Society Will Accept a Deadly AV Crash (SFGate)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Roll Through a Stop Sign (KTVU, SFChron)
- Drunk Driving, Hit-and-Run Marin Assemblymember Boasts About Funding Underwater Highway, Stopping Housing (MarinIJ)
- More Seismic Work on Golden Gate Bridge (MercNews)
- Commentary: Naming Right for HSR? (EastBayTimes)
