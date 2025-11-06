Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 6

9:14 AM PST on November 6, 2025

Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi at the Caltrain electrification launch in August of 2024. Photo: Caltrain

  • Pelosi Won't Seek Reelection (NYTimes, SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Lurie Names Engardio Replacement (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer, KQED)
  • Muni Making a Comeback (SFGate)
  • Fire Dept. and Safe Streets Advocates Collaborate on Safety in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Streets with Worst Pavement Conditions (SFChron)
  • Officials Talk Safety at Woodside Intersection Where Motorist Killed Cyclist (Almanac)
  • Officials Call for Waymo Regulations (theHill)
  • Newsom Says Trump Doubling Down on Global Warming Denial (SFChron)
  • Telephone Pole Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Ode to Candlestick Point (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

