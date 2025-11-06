Headlines, November 6

- Pelosi Won't Seek Reelection (NYTimes, SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Lurie Names Engardio Replacement (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer, KQED)
- Muni Making a Comeback (SFGate)
- Fire Dept. and Safe Streets Advocates Collaborate on Safety in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Streets with Worst Pavement Conditions (SFChron)
- Officials Talk Safety at Woodside Intersection Where Motorist Killed Cyclist (Almanac)
- Officials Call for Waymo Regulations (theHill)
- Newsom Says Trump Doubling Down on Global Warming Denial (SFChron)
- Telephone Pole Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
- Commentary: Ode to Candlestick Point (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
