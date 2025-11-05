Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 5

8:41 AM PST on November 5, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Prop. 50 Passes Overwhelmingly. What’s Next?

November 5, 2025
Promoted ArchivesPromoted

New NYC Mayor Must Revolutionize Streets

November 4, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

PART III: Policy Solutions to the E-Moto Problem

November 4, 2025
Street Trees

Study: Why Can’t San Francisco Plant More Street Trees?

Advocates fight for greenery in their neighborhoods and ask the question: why is the city ripping out more trees than it's putting in?

November 4, 2025
Alameda

‘Safety Incident’ Temporarily Suspends Alameda Water Shuttle

Boat back in service Tuesday, on a new winter schedule

November 4, 2025
See all posts