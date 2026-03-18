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Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 18

8:22 AM PDT on March 18, 2026

  • Mixed Polling on Transit Measures (SFStandard)
  • Fund Muni by Charging for Private Car Storage on Sundays Too (SFChron)
  • Senior Housing Projects Fund Transit (BAR)
  • Sunnyvale TOD Next to Caltrain (BizTimes)
  • Improvements in Downtown Office Market? (SFChron)
  • Driverless Cars will Cause More Traffic (Bloomberg)
  • Driver in Newark Kills Pedestrian and Dog (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • A Tragic Reminder that Electric Cars Don't Stop the Carnage (SFChron, SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
  • More Tragic Reminders of the Absurdity of Pinning Safety on Hi-Vis (KTVU, MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: California's Economy and Clean Transportation (SDUnionTrib)

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