Headlines, March 18

- Mixed Polling on Transit Measures (SFStandard)
- Fund Muni by Charging for Private Car Storage on Sundays Too (SFChron)
- Senior Housing Projects Fund Transit (BAR)
- Sunnyvale TOD Next to Caltrain (BizTimes)
- Improvements in Downtown Office Market? (SFChron)
- Driverless Cars will Cause More Traffic (Bloomberg)
- Driver in Newark Kills Pedestrian and Dog (EastBayTimes)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- A Tragic Reminder that Electric Cars Don't Stop the Carnage (SFChron, SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
- More Tragic Reminders of the Absurdity of Pinning Safety on Hi-Vis (KTVU, MarinIJ)
- Commentary: California's Economy and Clean Transportation (SDUnionTrib)
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