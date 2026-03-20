Headlines, March 20

Unlimited Rides on BART? ( Hoodline

Urban Transit Construction Trails Population Growth ( SmartCitiesDive

District 4 Candidates Discuss Bike Safety ( MissionLocal

Vigil for Family Killed in West Portal ( KTVU

NBCBayArea) Uber Wants to Put More SUVs on the Street ( SFChron

Woodside Driver Hits Pedestrian Walking his Dog ( Almanac

Blood Alcohol Tests May be Faulty, but Since Our Government Doesn't Punish Drivers Anyway ( EastBayTimes

Story of S.F.'s Newest Office Tower ( SFChron

SFStandard) California Cities Start Renaming Cesar Chavez Streets ( SFChron

Contemporary Jewish Museum Looks to Sell its Iconic Building ( SFGate

Letters: More on Chavez Plus you Expect me to Pay to Store my Car on Public Land? ( SFChron

Commentary on a Commentary About Gas Prices and Casual Carpool ( SFChron

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