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Headlines, March 20

9:44 AM PDT on March 20, 2026

  • Unlimited Rides on BART? (Hoodline)
  • Urban Transit Construction Trails Population Growth (SmartCitiesDive)
  • District 4 Candidates Discuss Bike Safety (MissionLocal)
  • Vigil for Family Killed in West Portal (KTVU)
  • Uber Wants to Put More SUVs on the Street (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
  • Woodside Driver Hits Pedestrian Walking his Dog (Almanac)
  • Blood Alcohol Tests May be Faulty, but Since Our Government Doesn't Punish Drivers Anyway (EastBayTimes)
  • Story of S.F.'s Newest Office Tower (SFChron)
  • California Cities Start Renaming Cesar Chavez Streets (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Contemporary Jewish Museum Looks to Sell its Iconic Building (SFGate)
  • Letters: More on Chavez Plus you Expect me to Pay to Store my Car on Public Land? (SFChron)
  • Commentary on a Commentary About Gas Prices and Casual Carpool (SFChron)

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