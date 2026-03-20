Headlines, March 20

- Unlimited Rides on BART? (Hoodline)
- Urban Transit Construction Trails Population Growth (SmartCitiesDive)
- District 4 Candidates Discuss Bike Safety (MissionLocal)
- Vigil for Family Killed in West Portal (KTVU)
- Uber Wants to Put More SUVs on the Street (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- Woodside Driver Hits Pedestrian Walking his Dog (Almanac)
- Blood Alcohol Tests May be Faulty, but Since Our Government Doesn't Punish Drivers Anyway (EastBayTimes)
- Story of S.F.'s Newest Office Tower (SFChron)
- California Cities Start Renaming Cesar Chavez Streets (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Contemporary Jewish Museum Looks to Sell its Iconic Building (SFGate)
- Letters: More on Chavez Plus you Expect me to Pay to Store my Car on Public Land? (SFChron)
- Commentary on a Commentary About Gas Prices and Casual Carpool (SFChron)
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