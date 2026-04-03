Headlines, April 3

Inside the Bay Area’s Transit Crisis (SFStandard)

More on Threatened Caltrain Cuts (SFStandard, NBCBayArea, DailyJournal)

More on Clipper II Woes (ABC7, VoiceofSF)

Tracking Harassment on Muni (KRON4, SFGate)

Sonoma-Marin Transit Changes (LocalNewsMatters)

SamTrans Reroutes Bus Lines (SMDailyJournal)

Sunday Streets Makes Goal for Half Season (MissionLocal)

Gas Prices in Bay Area Among Highest in Nation (EastBayTimes)

Judge Denies Trump Attempt to Bring More Oil Drilling (SFGate)

19th Avenue Closures (SFChron)

Commentary: Don’t Close Churchill Rail Crossing (PaloAltoOnline)

Commentary: Transit Underpins the Economy (BizTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog SF will be off Monday, April 6, back on Tuesday, April 7.