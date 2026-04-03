Headlines, April 3
By Roger Rudick
8:20 AM PDT on April 3, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Obit: Rod Diridon, Transit Leader and High-Speed Rail Advocate, Dies at 87
One of the Bay Area's transportation legends has passed
April 4, 2026
Friday Video: A Master List of All The Reasons Why Car Domination Sucks
Jason Slaughter catalogues the many harms of America's preferred transportation monoculture.
April 2, 2026
Buffy Wicks Pushes Legislation to Cut Red Tape for Transformational Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects
AB 1976 would impact a lot of projects including pedestrian malls, neighborhood greenways, safe routes to schools projects, and more.
The post Buffy Wicks Pushes Legislation to Cut Red Tape for Transformational Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects appeared first on Streetsblog California.
April 2, 2026
Weekend Roundup: Regional Transit Measure Update, More Art at Sunset Dunes…
...and thanks Oakland DOT
April 2, 2026
The Week in Short Videos
Back to Long Beach and the feds. want more fracking in the Central Valley.
The post The Week in Short Videos appeared first on Streetsblog California.
April 2, 2026
Comments Are Temporarily Disabled
Streetsblog is in the process of migrating our commenting system. During this transition, commenting is temporarily unavailable.
Once the migration is complete, you will be able to log back in and will have full access to your comment history. We appreciate your patience and look forward to having you back in the conversation soon.