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today's headlines

Headlines, April 3

8:20 AM PDT on April 3, 2026
Headlines, April 3

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog SF will be off Monday, April 6, back on Tuesday, April 7.

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