Weekend Roundup: New SMART Schedule, More High-Speed Rail Context…

SMART service is increasing by 19%, with more trains running earlier in the morning, more often during the day, and later into the evening. These improvements are designed to give you more flexibility; whether you’re commuting, running errands, or heading out for the evening.
You’ll see:
Earlier morning trains for early commutes
New midday service to fill gaps in the schedule
More evening options for getting home or going out
Improved connections with local bus service
More frequent service overall, creating more travel options
California spends $19.8 billion a year on roads. The I-105 Freeway, from Los Angeles to Norwalk, completed in 1993, is 17 miles long. It cost $5 billion in today’s dollars. An expansion in Pomona will cost more than $200 million to widen 1½ miles of the 71 Freeway. The Willits Bypass, completed in 2016 in Northern California, which created a new 5.9-mile segment of U.S. 101, cost $619 million in today’s dollars. These have not eased and will not ease traffic congestion.
Then there are the airports. Expansion projects worth billions are underway in Burbank, Los Angeles, and San Jose. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration recently imposed permanent restrictions on the number of flights at San Francisco, reducing capacity by one-third. The limited slots at San Francisco should be for flights going across the country or across the ocean – not to Burbank and Los Angeles.
There is a cost of building high-speed rail, which the 60 Minutes report emphasized, and which is the object of critics’ obsessions. They also should consider the cost of not building it, in opportunities lost. When economic growth slows, and commerce wanes, and employers can’t hire good people because of the cost, in dollars and time, of a car-centered transportation system, California will wish it had built a proper passenger rail network. That day is coming if the state doesn’t get moving now to complete the high-speed rail project.
And last but not least, as Streetsblog covered on Thursday, advocates are planning to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Sunset Dunes with a big beach party. Unfortunately, Mother Nature is not cooperating and storms are expected this weekend. But don’t fret: the party will take place two weeks later instead. The details from a release from Friends of Sunset Dunes:
Due to anticipated inclement weather this weekend, Sunset Dunes’s first birthday community music celebration is moving from this Sunday April 12 to Sunday April 26, same time (12-4) and location (Sunset Dunes from Judah to Sloat).
Look for activations, a speaker’s event with elected officials, and local bands and DJs including Adub, Agape, Alleylots, Frankie West, Gavin Hardkiss, Good Friends, Laia, Pearl Z, Rozhit Eve, Salsamigos, Seth Finkin, Sunset Community Band, Yo! Yogurt, and more.
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