Caltrans and Alameda Officials Celebrate Launch of Nimitz Freeway Widening Project Through Oakland’s Chinatown

This comes a couple of weeks after I watched Caltrans tear down carbon-storing, oxygen-producing trees along 6th Street in Chinatown to make way for the wider ramp on Oak. The trees in the lead image are gone now, ground to pulp, with more to go.
Officials spoke at length about how the construction of the original freeway divided Chinatown. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce’s Carl Chan spoke about how he used to play on the trains once displayed at Chinese Garden Park and how the traffic in the area makes the park inaccessible. Removing the slip lane at Harrison and 7th, he opined, will improve pedestrian access and safety.
It might, except that the project also involves creating a wider freeway on 6th by turning it into a frontage road instead of the albeit neglected local-access street it is today. That will drive even more surface-level traffic past the park. In addition, further complicating access to the park, a sidewalk will be removed on Jackson—to make way for a brand new ramp built to directly connect the Posey Tube to I-880. That might reduce cut-through traffic through Chinatown from Alameda, but more traffic will come from the south instead on 6th. Either way, Caltrans is clearly building this to increase freeway capacity, not to make Chinatown safer.
“Caltrans has promised pedestrian safety. It doesn’t look like it will deliver,” said Brian Culbertson, a member of the advocacy group Traffic Violence Rapid Response. Culbertson and Bike East Bay’s Dani Lanis came to the event to protest the closure of the Oak Street bike lane, one of the first things that was done as construction began. This is despite the fact that project leaders promised to retain and improve bike access, even during construction.
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