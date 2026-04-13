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Events

This Week: Seismic Tour, Regional Measure, Car-Free Happy Hour

8:47 AM PDT on April 13, 2026
This Week: Seismic Tour, Regional Measure, Car-Free Happy Hour

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Wednesday Seismic Safety Project: UC Law Tour. Join SPUR and Plant Construction for an exclusive tour of 100 McAllister, a 1930s high-rise by renowned architect Timothy Pflueger, currently undergoing a major seismic retrofit. Wednesday, April 15, 3:30-5 p.m. 654 Mission Street. S.F. Register here.
  • Wednesday Signature Gathering at SFBike HQ. Gather signatures with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for both Connect Bay Area and Stronger Muni for All, funding public transit in San Francisco and throughout the five counties of the Inner Bay Area. Wednesday, April 15, 4:30-6:30 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Office 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Thursday The Future of Silicon Valley. Join SPUR Chief Policy Officer Sujata Srivastava and Joint Venture Silicon Valley CEO Russell Hancock for a fireside chat on the newly released 2026 Silicon Valley Index. Thursday, April 16, 12-1:30 p.m. San Jose Chamber of Commerce, 101 W Santa Clara St., San Jose. Register here.
  • Thursday Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, car free curious, or just want to connect with like-minded neighbors, everyone is welcome. Thursday, April 16, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Headlands Brewing, 1280 Gilman Street, Berkeley.
  • Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use for free. This class is best for children ages 2-5, but older children are welcome if they fit the bikes on hand. Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Dolores Huerta Elementary School, 65 Chenery Street, S.F.
  • Sunday N Judah Transit and Safety Project. Join the SFMTA team at the Inner Sunset Farmers Market to learn more. Sunday, April 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1315 8th Ave, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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