Eyes on the Street: Alameda Improves Access to Cross-Alameda Trail

In a few weeks, the city of Alameda will open new ramps to give cyclists and pedestrians direct access between Jean Sweeney Open Space Park and the adjacent Wood Street neighborhood to the south. They’re also building connections to the office park on the north side of the park. This will give cyclists better access to the cross-Alameda trail, about half-a-mile of which cuts through the park.

A post about the work from Bike Walk Alameda’s Cyndy Johnsen

Essentially finished late last year, the cross-Alameda trail runs four miles east-west across the island, terminating on the eastern end at Broadway. There’s currently a project underway to improve the connections between this eastern end and the Fruitvale bridge, where it picks up the sidewalk-level bike lane on Fruitvale for a short and safe trip to BART. On the Western end it goes all the way to the Point housing development and the Seaplane Lagoon ferry terminal with service to San Francisco.

Where one of the new ramps meets the bike path. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

The project in Jean Sweeney park will make that long bikeway easier to access. Streetsblog has a request out to the city of Alameda to get a better fix on when these connections will be open, but going by previous projections from the city, Johnsen’s post on social media seems to be correct: these paths should start opening sometime in May [Update 9 p.m.: a spokesperson for the city of Alameda writes that the target date to open the paths is May 8]. More photos below:

Another view of one of the new neighborhood connections at Jean Sweeney. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Crews in the connecting neighborhood pouring concrete. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick