Advocates Celebrate Milestone in Signature Gathering for Transit Funding Measures

Transit advocates celebrated gathering 46,300 signatures for the regional transit funding measure and 4,900 signatures for the Muni funding measure, approaching the threshold for getting the measures on the November ballot. “As of today, we’ve surpassed 46,300,” wrote advocate Cyrus Hall in a celebratory email. The goal was that by now they would “collect 45,000 grassroots signatures for Connect Bay Area by today.”

“BART’s growing ridership, especially during the weekends, shows that the improvements BART has made over the past several years are working,” wrote transit advocate Dylan Fabris, about recent BART ridership numbers that, to him, demonstrate that voters want the progress to continue. “More and more people are choosing BART as their way to get around and have fun.”

Of course, 46,300 signatures is still well behind the 186,000 signatures from the five counties they need by June 6 to qualify for the November ballot. But what makes the 46,300 number so significant is that it’s just unpaid volunteers. Insiders told Streetsblog that the larger, paid signature-gathering campaign is also on track, although its exact tabulations are a guarded secret. Plus, there’s $3 million in the bank to fund it. The separate Muni funding measure signature gathering efforts are also going well.

“The community/volunteer effort is doing better than expected,” said Seamless Bay Area’s Adina Levin, pointing out that volunteer gathering will still be essential. “We believe we will get there, but we need everyone to dig in for a real final push, especially because of the many state ballot measures in the field.”

Advocates, meanwhile, stress that the good news in no way means the fight is over. “If you haven’t gathered signatures yet, it’s a great time to jump in as we approach our final push,” wrote Hall. “Every event includes training, so it’s easy to start. And you can earn a ‘Fund the Bus’ hat and other swag by gathering.”

Here are more events and info from advocates about how to get involved: