$3 Million Now in the Bank to Support Signature-Gathering Effort for Regional Transit Measure

A major milestone in the race to get a regional transit funding measure on the November ballot was reached Thursday, with the announcement from the "Connect Bay Area Campaign" that it had raised almost $3 million towards the required signature gathering. From the organization's statement:

With strong early financial backing secured, the campaign will now begin signature gathering while continuing to fundraise to qualify and pass a five county sales tax to save public transit. The campaign’s initial fundraising success reflects broad alignment across business, labor, philanthropy, and community leaders that a reliable, safe, and efficient public transportation system is vital to the future of the Bay Area. Major early donors include Chris Larsen, Herzog Contracting Corporation, Genentech, HNTB Corporation, Meta, and SEIU 1021.

"We are excited that the signature-gathering is getting started for the transit ballot measure campaign," wrote Seamless Bay Area's Adina Levin. "This measure will prevent dire service cuts and will continue progress toward a rider-friendly, well-coordinated, seamless transit system. We've been busy getting the word out to community organizations and volunteers all around the five counties who are eager to help get this measure passed."

"I'm thrilled that so many different types of organizations are investing in this vital effort to save the Bay Area, and I'm especially proud of the hundreds upon hundreds of everyday people from all sorts of backgrounds who have already generously donated so many volunteer hours," said Carter Lavin, Co-Founder, Transbay Coalition. "Students, retirees, union members, office workers, business leaders, multi-generational Californians and newcomers alike, people in the suburbs and the big cities—we're united in supporting our transit for our community."

But the work is still just beginning. The campaign must secure over 186,000 signatures from the five counties by June 6 to qualify for the November ballot. If passed by the voters, the regional measure is expected to raise about $1 billion annually for 14 years. Simultaneously, San Francisco is pursuing a parcel tax that would raise around $180 million annually for Muni to close that agency's remaining projected operating shortfall.

Without the passage of these measures, the result could include major cuts across Bay Area operators. Connect Bay Area put together a few examples:

BART could eliminate 2 full lines, stop service at 9pm on weekdays, and eliminate all weekend service.

Muni could eliminate entire routes, make 50% cuts to major bus and metro lines, gut historic train and cable car service.

Caltrain could cut weekday service to once an hour, stop service at 9pm on weekdays, and eliminate all weekend service.

AC Transit could cut up to 37% of overall service.

"We are all going to have to come together to save Muni and BART, because there is no continued recovery in San Francisco without them. They move our communities and our economy," said Mayor Daniel Lurie in his State of the City address delivered Thursday morning. "Saving Muni is non-negotiable. We cannot operate as a world-class city without safe, reliable, and affordable public transit."

Recent polling on the proposed Connect Bay Area measure shows a clear path to passage, with strong support across counties and voter demographics. A survey conducted by EMC Research for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission found that 59% of Bay Area voters would support a proposed regional sales tax measure for public transportation. The threshold for passage for a signature-gathering initiative is 50%+1.

Advocates are planning signature-gathering kickoff events around the Bay Area for Friday, January 23rd. Click here to register for an event near you.