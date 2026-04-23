Caltrans and MTC Hold Greenwashing Panel for North Bay Freeway Widening
SR 37 is going to be under water. But the Metropolitan Transportation Commission just agreed to flush another $11.6 Million into the state transportation agency's $500 million project to widen it. But it'll save the salt marsh harvest mouse according to the agencies.
By Roger Rudick
3:40 PM PDT on April 23, 2026
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