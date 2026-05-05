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Want to Know Where the Candidates Stand on Livability and Transportation?

Advocates have posted the answers to transit, walking, cycling questionnaires
4:51 PM PDT on May 5, 2026
Want to Know Where the Candidates Stand on Livability and Transportation?
Image: Seamless Bay Area

Wondering which candidates support things near-and-dear to urbanists and transit advocates? The results of the 2026 “Sustainable Transportation Questionnaire” for the June Primary Election project are now available online for readers to check out. It’s a comprehensive list put together by a coalition of familiar orgs, from Seamless Bay Area to the Transbay Coalition, to Walk Bike Berkeley, and the whole schmear of aligned groups.

From their post:

Elected officials at every level of government in the Bay Area can play a vital role in making it easier, safer, and greener for more people to get in and around our communities. How we get around and the barriers we face in that process affect nearly every aspect of our lives like housing, healthcare, economic development, safety, education, and much more. The Sustainable Transportation Questionnaire” was sent to candidates running for US House of Representatives, State Assembly, State Senate, County Supervisor, City Council, and Mayoral positions in all Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma Counties in order to help educate people voting in the June 2026 Primary Election.

Over 80 candidates responded to these questions about transit, traffic violence, and bike/pedestrian infrastructure. See what the candidates vying for YOUR vote have to say about transportation issues. Select your Bay Area region below to find the answers from the candidates on your ballot.

Here are links to the results for…

All Regions

East Bay

North Bay

Peninsula

Be sure to check them out before filling out your ballot.

*All candidates running for a town/city council, Mayor, County Supervisor, State Assembly, State Senate, and House of Representative position in the Nine-County Bay Area were approached with the opportunity to complete the questionnaire and given time to do so. Candidates who did not respond could not be reached or declined to complete the questionnaire have not been included.

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Safety | transit

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