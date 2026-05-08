Weekend Roundup: Stop Super Speeders, Protecting the E-Bike Market…

Here are three Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.

Help support the ‘Super Speeder’ bill to strengthen speed camera efficacy

From Walk SF

The evidence is in: just as with everywhere else in the world, San Francisco’s pilot speed camera program is working to reduce deadly speeding. But just as in other cities, there’s a subset of people, known as “super speeders” who let the fines rack up or even have their licenses suspended and keep driving and speeding anyway.

Now there’s legislation sponsored by Walk SF and Families for Safe Streets to try and do something about it:

Called the ‘Stop Super Speeders Act’, AB 2276 (Soria) would require what’s called ‘active Intelligent Speed Assistance’ to be installed in the vehicles of drivers convicted of severe speeding-related offenses. This preventative approach targets the drivers who pose the greatest threat to us all, and acknowledges the fact that 75% of drivers with suspended licenses continue to drive. While AB 2276 was passed unanimously by the Assembly Privacy Committee and Assembly Public Safety Committee, AB 2276 now faces its biggest hurdle: the Assembly Appropriations Committee, which most bills never make it out of.

And:

The bill must move out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee by May 15 – and we need everyone possible to ask the Committee’s Chair to do this!

Be sure to use Walk S.F.’s email form to urge the committee to get that bill out of the committee.

‘New Wheel’ fights to protect E-bikes from AB 1557

As readers are no doubt aware, bike advocacy groups are fighting to stop AB 1557: “Vehicles: electric bicycles,” legislation that would create confusion in the e-bike market and potentially decimate ridership. Brett Thurber, co-owner of the New Wheel Electric Bike Shop (which just opened its new location on Valencia Street) was one of several advocates who testified before the California Assembly Transportation Committee this week about the potential ramifications of this regulation. From Thurber:

AB 1557 (Papan) imposes a 250W motor cap on Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes — a limit that effectively bans hub-drive e-bikes, which can’t climb California’s hills at that wattage. The bill departs from the three-class framework now adopted by 45 states, originating with California’s own AB 1096 in 2016. The real problem on our streets isn’t legal e-bikes. It’s illegal, high-powered e-motos being falsely marketed and sold as e-bikes. Two bills already moving through Sacramento target that directly: AB 2284 (Dixon) — directs the Attorney General to publish a list of noncompliant e-motos for law enforcement and the public. AB 1569 (Davies) — establishes K-12 e-bike safety training.

Be sure to give his testimony a listen. It really boils down the issues with the bill. For more, check out Streetsblog California’s coverage.

Take transit to the basketball game

Once again, transit agencies are promoting their proximity to Chase Center and encouraging people to ride to the Valkyries home opener on Sunday.

From Caltrain:

The Golden State Valkyries take on the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m., and Caltrain is the best way to catch all the basketball action in person. The Valkyries are one of the seven major league sports teams that Caltrain serves. Fans can take Caltrain to the San Francisco Station at 4th and King Streets, where they can walk less than a mile to Chase Center or transfer to Muni Light Rail which is free with a Valkyries ticket. Riders are encouraged to check the schedule for service to and from the arena to ensure they are at the platform with a paid ticket before trains arrive and depart.

In addition, ferry service between Oakland, Main St. Alameda and Chase Center is available for all Warriors and Valkyries home games. Ferries arrive about 1 hour before tip-off and depart 30 minutes after the final buzzer, but no later than 11:30 pm. Ferries arrive at Pier 48, a 12-minute walk from Chase Center.

And there’s free bike valet parking at the corner of 16th Street and Terry Francois Boulevard near the East Entrance.