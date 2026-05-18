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today's headlines

Headlines, May 18

8:15 AM PDT on May 18, 2026
Headlines, May 18
  • Riders Using Laptops on BART (SFChron)
  • Gas Prices Driving Public Transit Ridership (Grist)
  • SamTrans Plans for Surplus (DailyJournal)
  • Driver Kills Three in Oakland (SFGate, ABC7, Oaklandside)
  • Billionaire Donors Behind Embarcadero Remake (SFChron)
  • Mid-Market’s IKEA Food Hall (SFChron)
  • ‘Inflection Point’ in S.F. Recovery? (SFExaminer)
  • Tracking Air Quality at Oakland Schools (Oaklandside)
  • Future of Antioch’s Downtown (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Recap of ‘Bay to Breakers’ (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Learning Housing from Detroit (SFChron)

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