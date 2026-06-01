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Events

This Week: SFMTA Advisory, Downtown SF, Smart City Cycling

8:13 AM PDT on June 1, 2026
This Week: SFMTA Advisory, Downtown SF, Smart City Cycling

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Ride Like a Girl. Walk Oakland Bike Oakland is reviving its ‘Ride Like a Girl’ series to help build bike skills and confidence for women, trans, femme and non-binary folks who want to go Bike Camping. Tuesday, June 2, 5-6 p.m. Sports Basement Berkeley, 2727 Milvia Street, Berkeley. RSVP.
  • Thursday SFMTA Citizens’ Advisory Council. The council meets once a month to hear presentations from SFMTA staff. Thursday, June 4, 5:30 p.m. Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Thursday Downtown San Francisco: Open for Business. In its 2024 paper, Small and Mighty, SPUR identified seven policies to support the small business sector in San Francisco. Come hear how it’s going. Thursday, June 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic plus anyone already riding who wants to hone their skills. Thursday, June 4, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, June 5, 8-9 a.m. Duboce Park Cafe,2 Sanchez Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Lake Merritt Pride Ride. Bike East Bay is partnering with the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center for the annual Lake Merritt Pride Ride. They’ll do two laps around the lake. Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (roll out 11:30am), Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, 3207 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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