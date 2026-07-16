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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 16

8:07 AM PDT on July 16, 2026
Headlines, July 16
  • Muni T Third Street Line Getting Repairs (MissionLocal)
  • Caltrain’s $1 Youth Fare (Almanac)
  • BART Police Catch Fugitive Murderer (EastBayTimes)
  • No Gondola for Laguna Honda Hospital (VoiceofSF)
  • State gives Mountain View $50 Million for Housing and Transit (SJSpotlight)
  • Jamie Parks Becomes Berkeley Pulblic Works Director (Berkeleyside)
  • CEQA Reform Polls Well (EastBayTimes)
  • Trump Only Supports High Speed Rail Projects that Don’t Exist (FresnoBee)
  • What will Federal Housing Law Mean for Bay Area? (EastBaytimes)
  • Housing Costs are Still Off the Charts (SFExaminer)
  • Speeding Driver Kills Cyclist in Woodside (SFChron, DailyPost)
  • Commentary: A Cable Car for Locals (SFChron)

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Today's Headlines

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