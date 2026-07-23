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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 23

7:43 AM PDT on July 23, 2026
Headlines, July 23
  • BART Weekend Shutdowns (Hoodline)
  • More on Parking and Short Transit Lane in Chinatown (VoiceofSF)
  • More on Lowering Speed Limits Around Schools (KRON4, CBSLocal, NBCBayArea)
  • More on 4th of July Meltdown (NBCBayArea)
  • Parklet Comes out of Nowhere (SFChron)
  • Broadway Tunnel to Close for Repairs (SFGate)
  • Jackson Square is Now Downtown (SFStandard)
  • New Affordability Crisis (SFStandard)
  • Historic Trestle Halts San Jose Trail Plans (SJSpotlight)
  • Commentary: Ode to Benicia (SFChron)
  • Commentary: We Need Housing, But Don’t Build Any (SJSpotlight)
  • Commentary: What Steve Hilton Doesn’t Know About Energy (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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