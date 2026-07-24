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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 24

8:34 AM PDT on July 24, 2026
Headlines, July 24
  • More on Sunset Dunes Vote on November Ballot (SFChron, KRON4, MissionLocal)
  • Oakland’s Community-Led Traffic Safety Pilot Program Lagging (Oaklandside)
  • More on Hopkins Bike Lane Fight (SFChron)
  • U.S. Votes Against Safety (Forbes)
  • Drivers Reportedly Hit Protesters in Crockett (SFGate)
  • Driver Runs Over Pedestrian in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
  • Sausalito Plans more Parking (MarinIJ)
  • San Rafael Lowers Speed Limits (KTVU, MarinIJ)
  • Street Closures for SF Marathon (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Feds to Rename NY’s Penn Station After Trump? (EastBayTimes)
  • Waymo, Google Buses… the Battle Between Tech and S.F. (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Feds Removing Protections for People with Disabilities on Transit (theGuardian)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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