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today's headlines

Headlines, September 3

8:09 AM PDT on September 3, 2026
Headlines, September 3
  • Oakland’s BRT Could Lose Billions in Cap-n-Trade Funds (Oaklandside)
  • Muni Bus Driver Continues Rounds with Unresponsive, Overdosed Passenger (SFChron)
  • More on Transit Month (SFExaminer, VoiceofSF)
  • Driver Causes Collision with Caltrain in Burlingame (SFChron)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Who Hit Cyclist is Accused of DUI (MarinIJ)
  • SoMa’s Rise and Fall (SFStandard)
  • Reshaping Cole Valley (SFStandard)
  • Airship Over Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • More on Curbside EV Charging (InsideEV)
  • Caltrans Says Take Public Transportation, but Only During Road Works? (MercNews)
  • Supes Vote to Revamp Tree Planting Process (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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