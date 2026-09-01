Transit Month Kicks Off Amidst Do-or-Die Funding Push

“Thank you for showing up for something so fundamental,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie on the steps of San Francisco City Hall Tuesday morning to a crowd of some 80 advocates, journalists, lawmakers, and public officials. “A thriving San Francisco needs a thriving Muni.”

Mayor Lurie talked about how Muni, despite ridership gains that have approached or exceeded pre-COVID numbers, is still facing a $300 million budget gap. That can only be closed by devastating service cuts or the passage of two funding measures: Stronger Muni for All and the Regional Transit Measure. Each would raise in the neighborhood of $150 million for Muni, and, in the case of the regional measure, more for BART, Caltrain and other Bay Area transit operators.

Mayor Lurie flanked by lawmakers and officials at the kickoff event for Transit Month. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

“None of us thrive without one another,” said Caltrain’s Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. She talked about how important planning and successful funding measures have been in the past to give the Bay Area the great, electrified Caltrain system it enjoys today. “30 years ago we decided to electrify Caltrain,” she said. “We’re now growing in leaps and bounds. We used to be a commuter railroad, now we’re proud to be the Bay Area and the Peninsula’s regional railroad.”

All the speakers talked about the importance of taking this month to celebrate transit’s contribution to the region. “When we ran transit measures nine or ten years ago, I was nervous about it,” said SFMTA director Julie Kirschbaum. “I’m thrilled that today we have a system that is fast and reliable. The entire transit division has spent every dollar on things that matter to our customers.” Muni has also celebrated some of the best customer satisfaction surveys in its history.

Advocates Paul Wermer and Carol Brownson. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

As advocates reminded people with flyers handed out at the event, all of that could evaporate if the measures don’t pass. Muni would be forced to cut service by at least 30 percent and eliminate 20 bus routes. BART would be forced to reduce service by 70 percent and end train service at 9 p.m. in addition to closing 15 stations.

Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

But given the enthusiasm shown by advocates, that nightmare scenario seems increasingly unlikely. The San Francisco Transit Rider’s Dylan Fabris led the crowd in the chant “Fund the bus.”

The Walk SF crew at the event. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

“I represent the set of neighborhoods that has the lowest rates of car ownership,” said District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter, stressing that transit is the lifeblood of the city. “We do not physically have space for more cars.”

“I’m all in for transit,” said Mayor Lurie.

Check out all 70-plus upcoming Transit Month events here.