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today's headlines

Headlines, September 4

8:21 AM PDT on September 4, 2026
Headlines, September 4
A laborer working on Lakeshore Avenue's protected bike lane in Oakland. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
  • Manny Yekutiel Pitches Subways (SFChron)
  • NIMBYs Oppose Bicycle Caltrain Underpass (PaloAltoOnline)
  • Suspect Arrested in Connection with Caltrain Bicycle Thefts (SFChron, Almanac)
  • SFPD Gives out Traffic Tickets? (SFChron)
  • Walk & Roll to School Day (Oaklandside)
  • The Best Bike Shops in San Francisco (SFStandard)
  • Using Google Maps to Divide Traffic (SFGate)
  • Fleet Week Plans to Avoid Another July 4 Transportation Meltdown (ABC7)
  • Has Mission District “Chaos” Declined? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Golden Gate Park’s Best-Kept Secrets (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Momentum Building Towards Better Transit (SJSpotLight)
  • Commentary: Vote ‘Yes’ on Regional Transit Measure (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off for Labor Day, September 7. Have a great three-day weekend!

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Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

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today's headlines

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