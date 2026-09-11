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today's headlines

Headlines, September 11

8:08 AM PDT on September 11, 2026
Headlines, September 11
The 9-11 Memorial pool where the South Tower once stood. Photo: Wikimedia Commmons
  • BART’s Ghost Trains During the Heatwave Outage (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • BART Delays Continue (EastBayTimes)
  • Why is Muni Putting Obvious Signs on Buses? (KRON4)
  • Podcast: Who is Responsible for S.F.’s Cycling Deaths? (SFStandard)
  • More Dumbarton Corridor Feedback Sought Without Rail Option (DailyJournal)
  • Waymo Coming to Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Uber and Lyft Form a Union (SFExaminer)
  • Fairfax Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty to Hitting Pedestrian (MarinIJ)
  • Cal Fire Cancels Angel Island Burns Due to Air Quality (Berkeleyside)
  • Gas Prices Continue to Climb (EastBayTimes)
  • People Want the Right to Drive on a Beach? (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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