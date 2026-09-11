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Issues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Roger is Taking a Vacation

Submissions are welcome!
3:00 PM PDT on September 11, 2026
Roger is Taking a Vacation
Photo: City of Montréal

Starting Sept. 14, Roger Rudick, editor of Streetsblog San Francisco, is taking a week off for a little R&R in Montréal. Streetsblog S.F. will continue to carry headlines and syndicated stories from Streetsblog California, USA, and other editions.

Now would be a great time to submit that Op-Ed you always wanted to write. Reach out to Damien Newton (thedaymen@gmail.com), Executive Director, the California Streets Initiative.

Merci.

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Issues, Campaigns and Miscellany

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