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today's headlines

Headlines, September 22

7:22 AM PDT on September 22, 2026
Headlines, September 22
  • Fund Transit, or Bay Bridge Traffic Doubles (SFChron, KQED)
  • Shorter Initial Operating Segment for California HSR? (KCRA)
  • SMART Considers Healdsburg Station Location (MarinIJ)
  • Waymo Offering Transit Discounts (Verge)
  • The Invention of Cable Cars (EconomicTimes)
  • SFMTA Fails to Slow Sunset Streets (MissionLocal)
  • Major Retailer Returning to Downtown S.F. (SFGate)
  • Oakland Police to Discuss Pursuits, Other Issues (Oaklandside)
  • Law Allows Booting of Cars for Illegal Dumping (Oaklandside)
  • Exploratorium Event and How Engineering Shapes the World (SFExaminer)
  • Chan vs. Wiener on Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Build Nothing, Ever, Anywhere (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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