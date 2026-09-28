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Events

This Week: Central Ave., Lake Merritt Loop, Ballots and Brews

7:51 AM PDT on September 28, 2026
This Week: Central Ave., Lake Merritt Loop, Ballots and Brews

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/today! Central Ave Protected Bikeway Ribbon Cutting. This project brings roundabouts, safer pedestrian crossings, a protected two-way bikeway, signal upgrades, traffic calming improvements, better lighting, and stormwater remediation. Monday/today, Sept. 28, 9:30-11 a.m. Join Bike Walk Alameda at 9:30 to ride to the event. Ride starts at Alameda City Hall steps, 2263 Santa Clara Ave.
  • Tuesday Lake Merritt Loop Group Ride. Join Bike East Bay for this monthly after-work, slow-paced bike ride. Tuesday, Sept. 29, roll out at 5:30 p.m. from Lake Merritt BART, east side of Oak Street between 8th and 9th Streets, Oakland. Ends at 19th Street BART, 20th Street at Broadway. RSVP requested.
  • Wednesday Finding the Future of Transit in San José. Come listen to experts and practitioners from the Mineta Transportation Institute, SPUR, Caltrain, and VTA as they discuss the road ahead for transit in San José. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 12-1:15 p.m. San Jose Chamber, 101 W Santa Clara Street, San Jose.
  • Wednesday Bike Ride to Vista Point Trail Ribbon Cutting. Join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition ride to celebrate a completed project that will better connect bike and pedestrian access from the Golden Gate Bridge to Fort Baker and Sausalito. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2-4 p.m. Ride starts from the Inspiration Point (Arguello Blvd, across from Presidio Golf Course) in S.F. around 2:20 p.m.
  • Thursday SFMTA Citizens’ Advisory Council. The council meets once a month to hear presentations from SFMTA staff. Thursday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Thursday Ballots and Brews. Join SPUR’s policy staff for an in-depth discussion of the Oakland measures on the November ballot. Thursday, Oct. 1, 6-7:30 p.m. Local Economy, 6028 College Ave, Oakland.
  • Saturday Door Knock with SFBike to Save Transit. To avoid devastating Bay Area transit service cuts, we need to pass RTM, the five-county transit funding measure, in November. Come lend a hand. Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at West Sunset Playground Park, S.F.
  • Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. This class is best for children ages 2-5, but older children are welcome. Saturday, Oct. 3, 1-5 p.m. Chenery Street Block Party, Chenery & Lippard Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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