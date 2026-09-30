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today's headlines

Headlines, September 30

9:41 AM PDT on September 30, 2026
Headlines, September 30
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian at Anza and Arguello (MissionLocal, SFChron)
  • Vista Point Trail Now Open (SFChron)
  • More on Transit Month (APTA)
  • SF Seeks to Update Requirements for Green Buildings (SFExaminer)
  • Preserving North Beach Buildings Without Banning New Housing (SFChron)
  • Parked Cars Came out of Nowhere (MissionLocal)
  • Police Discover Drivers Routinely Break the Law (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Roll Through a Stop Sign Once (SFGate)
  • More Carnage (SFGate)
  • Newsom Helps Drivers of Gas Guzzlers (EastBayTimes)
  • Alcatraz Closing to Make Dock Repairs (SFGate)
  • Letters: Drivers Aren’t in Traffic, they are the Traffic (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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