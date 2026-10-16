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today's headlines

Headlines, October 16

8:06 AM PDT on October 16, 2026
Headlines, October 16
  • More on AC Transit Plans to Cut Service if Regional Measure Fails (EastBayTimes, KQED)
  • More on Regional Transit Measure (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Uniqlo Muni Merch (VoiceofSF)
  • Car-Free Marina Park? (SFStandard)
  • More on Trump Tying Transit Funding to Birth Rates (SFPublicPress)
  • More on Market Street/Arts and Theater District (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Newsom and Schwarzenegger Tout State’s Role as Climate Leader (MarinIJ)
  • Does Third Street Need Another Auto Shop? (MissionLocal)
  • Will Shelter Policy Overhaul Get People off the Streets? (SFChron)
  • Motorist in Critical Condition After Driving into Tree (SFChron)
  • Letters: Prop. 45 is a Trojan Horse (SFChron)
  • Commentary: We Need to Fund Transit (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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