SFMTA is holding a public meeting on its ‘keep Arguello deadly’ plan, Wednesday December 9, 2026, 6-8 p.m. drop in anytime, Roosevelt Middle School Library, 460 Arguello Blvd.

A tow-truck driver killed Yuan Jun Zhu, 80, a pedestrian who was crossing the street last September in the Richmond District at Arguello Boulevard and Anza Street.

That latest victim of SFMTA’s ineptitude especially roiled street safety advocates, since a plan to build protected bike lanes and protected intersections on Arguello had festered for years. That would have slowed turns and shortened crossing distances for Zhu and possibly saved their life. It certainly would have spared Griffin Gaffney his hospital stay and painful rehabilitation last year after a driver drifted into him across the paint-only bike lane.

From SFMTA’s own reporting:

From September 2021 to September 2026, there were 44 traffic-related collisions resulting in 2 fatalities and more than 40 injuries.

Given that, advocates have asked the same question over and over again: what is the holdup on Arguello? SFMTA has done nothing to add protected bike lanes and other improvements that were fully funded in 2023 after a drunk driver killed cyclist Ethan Boyes. The promise was always: we’re working on it!

Well, they were not working on it.

A screen capture from security video obtained by the Standard, showing Gaffney slamming into the pavement after the driver of the pickup truck swerved into him in 2025 thanks to Arguello’s paint-only bike lanes.

SFMTA just dropped its modified project, which stripped out the protected bike lanes and proposes to do basically nothing. From their recently updated project page:

Parking protected (curbside) bike lanes are also infeasible due to the lack of buffer space that would be available between parked cars and the bicycle lane. The buffer would only be 2 feet wide, not a clear path of travel for all pedestrians. The large number of driveways and transit stops also affect the design. Due to these constraints, to install a curbside protected bike lane on Arguello, parking removal on both sides of the street would be required to meet safety and accessibility needs. This is not financially feasible given the current project budget [emphasis added].

So instead, SFMTA will just continue to allow a cyclist or pedestrian to die every couple of years, with various severe injuries in between. It’s nonsense to say it’s not “financially feasible” to install curbside protected lanes. They have close to $1.5 million already allocated. The project page is now just a list of excuses.

“SFMTA’s recommendation for the Arguello Safety Project—originally named the Arguello Quick-Build Bicycle Safety Project—fails to meet the critical needs for street safety and better transportation on Arguello Boulevard, especially for children, families, seniors, and people with disabilities who currently walk, bike, or roll on Arguello or would if it were safer,” wrote Streets Forward’s Luke Bornheimer.

This is basically all SFMTA plans to do. From an SFMTA presentation given to advocates.

“In 2023, residents rose up to demand that protected bike lanes be immediately installed on Arguello in response to the severe injuries and the death of one of our beloved community members,” wrote advocate Kristin Tièche, whose district on the now-dissolved Bicycle Advisory Committee included Arguello. “SFMTA responded by promising to the community that construction of protected bike lanes and protected intersections would begin within the year. Despite community pressure for answers, it took over three years for SFMTA to finally propose a plan for improvements on Arguello. And no surprise, the Arguello Safety Project has gone the way of Better Market Street–from big ideas and promises to watered down, milquetoast garbage. “

SFMTA brought out the overhead wires vs. fire clearance canard again, which frankly this publication is tired of refuting. If there isn’t clearance for the San Francisco Fire Department’s ladder trucks, then there isn’t room for parking. See past reporting on Upper Market, Turk, and 17th to see examples of where this supposedly intractable problem was solved. SFMTA’s former director Jeffery Tumlin once said it was fatally impossible to build protected bike lanes on Valencia, and yet it was eventually done too.

SFMTA is again using its favorite canard, the fire truck/overhead wire excuse. The image above is from SFMTA’s project page and the red circle with the “x” is supposed to represent where the wires are located.

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition issued the following statement:

…we’ve seen a preview of the SFMTA’s plans and even considering the challenges on Arguello, the designs fall far short of the vision that the bicycle community has resoundingly called for. Supervisors Chan and Sherrill are supportive of safety improvements to Arguello Blvd which falls in both their respective Districts 1 and 2. We have the political leadership and cover to move forward with the improvements the community is demanding. We need the SFMTA to design and implement these now.

The community is demanding protected bike lanes and protected intersections. In Streetsblog’s view, anything short of that would be a final and complete betrayal of the city’s Vision Zero pledge. And with all due respect to the organization and its dedicated members, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is giving up too easily with its list of demands, seen below:

Demands: Protected intersections at the following locations: Anza, California, and Geary

Protected bike lane from Presidio Gate to Lake St and Clay St with wayfinding, connecting the slow streets to each other and to Arguello

Ban left turns at most dangerous intersections

Improved parking management in front of Arguello Market

Close the right turn slip lane headed eastbound from Balboa onto Arguello, shorten pedestrian crossings – compare to intersections like Market and Page or Market and Battery where vehicle turn lanes/slip lanes were closed and pedestrianized

Jughandle left turn onto Clement – compare to jughandle left at Market & Valencia or Laguna Honda & Dewey

Protected bike lane in front of Rossi Park heading northbound since there are no curb cuts or houses along this stretch

In Streetsblog’s view, the city signed a Vision Zero pledge in 2014 and they’ve completely failed to follow through. The only thing that is acceptable on Arguello is protected bike lanes from Golden Gate Park to the Presidio Gate. SFMTA is just lying when they say that’s not within the budget; it’s just politically tough. The supposedly independent agency would have to put up with the screaming and yelling of residents who will go nuts if they take their parking.

A proposed street configuration from Streets Forward that solves the supposed issue with wires and fire trucks. It does, however, sacrifice some parking.

Making streets safe, despite the blowback, is what they get paid to do at SFMTA. If its leadership can’t do that, they should find a new line of work.

“SFMTA can install curbside protected or fully separated bike lanes on Arguello between Golden Gate Park and the Presidio,” wrote Bornheimer. “Streets Forward is calling on Supervisors Chan and Sherrill as well as Mayor Lurie to support that proven safety solution for Arguello.”

“As community members, we don’t believe their sorry excuses and demand more,” wrote Tièche of SFMTA. “The people who have been severely injured or lost their lives on Arguello deserve real change.”

Advocates should come to the upcoming Arguello meeting and give officials an earful of their own. Again, details below:

Wednesday December 9, 2026

6-8pm drop in anytime

Roosevelt Middle School Library

460 Arguello Blvd

For more background on Arguello, read ‘What the F*ck is Going on with the Arguello Boulevard Safety Project?‘