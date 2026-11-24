That latest victim of SFMTA’s ineptitude especially roiled street safety advocates, since a plan to build protected bike lanes and protected intersections on Arguello had festered for years. That would have slowed turns and shortened crossing distances for Zhu and possibly saved their life. It certainly would have spared Griffin Gaffney his hospital stay and painful rehabilitation last year after a driver drifted into him across the paint-only bike lane.
SFMTA just dropped its modified project, which stripped out the protected bike lanes and proposes to do basically nothing. From their recently updated project page:
Parking protected (curbside) bike lanes are also infeasible due to the lack of buffer space that would be available between parked cars and the bicycle lane. The buffer would only be 2 feet wide, not a clear path of travel for all pedestrians. The large number of driveways and transit stops also affect the design.
Due to these constraints, to install a curbside protected bike lane on Arguello, parking removal on both sides of the street would be required to meet safety and accessibility needs. This is not financially feasible given the current project budget [emphasis added].
“SFMTA’s recommendation for the Arguello Safety Project—originally named the Arguello Quick-Build Bicycle Safety Project—fails to meet the critical needs for street safety and better transportation on Arguello Boulevard, especially for children, families, seniors, and people with disabilities who currently walk, bike, or roll on Arguello or would if it were safer,” wrote Streets Forward’s Luke Bornheimer.
…we’ve seen a preview of the SFMTA’s plans and even considering the challenges on Arguello, the designs fall far short of the vision that the bicycle community has resoundingly called for.
Supervisors Chan and Sherrill are supportive of safety improvements to Arguello Blvd which falls in both their respective Districts 1 and 2. We have the political leadership and cover to move forward with the improvements the community is demanding. We need the SFMTA to design and implement these now.
The community is demanding protected bike lanes and protected intersections. In Streetsblog’s view, anything short of that would be a final and complete betrayal of the city’s Vision Zero pledge. And with all due respect to the organization and its dedicated members, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is giving up too easily with its list of demands, seen below:
Demands:
Protected intersections at the following locations: Anza, California, and Geary
Protected bike lane from Presidio Gate to Lake St and Clay St with wayfinding, connecting the slow streets to each other and to Arguello
Ban left turns at most dangerous intersections
Improved parking management in front of Arguello Market
Close the right turn slip lane headed eastbound from Balboa onto Arguello, shorten pedestrian crossings – compare to intersections like Market and Page or Market and Battery where vehicle turn lanes/slip lanes were closed and pedestrianized
Jughandle left turn onto Clement – compare to jughandle left at Market & Valencia or Laguna Honda & Dewey
Protected bike lane in front of Rossi Park heading northbound since there are no curb cuts or houses along this stretch
In Streetsblog’s view, the city signed a Vision Zero pledge in 2014 and they’ve completely failed to follow through. The only thing that is acceptable on Arguello is protected bike lanes from Golden Gate Park to the Presidio Gate. SFMTA is just lying when they say that’s not within the budget; it’s just politically tough. The supposedly independent agency would have to put up with the screaming and yelling of residents who will go nuts if they take their parking.
Making streets safe, despite the blowback, is what they get paid to do at SFMTA. If its leadership can’t do that, they should find a new line of work.
“SFMTA can install curbside protected or fully separated bike lanes on Arguello between Golden Gate Park and the Presidio,” wrote Bornheimer. “Streets Forward is calling on Supervisors Chan and Sherrill as well as Mayor Lurie to support that proven safety solution for Arguello.”
“As community members, we don’t believe their sorry excuses and demand more,” wrote Tièche of SFMTA. “The people who have been severely injured or lost their lives on Arguello deserve real change.”
Advocates should come to the upcoming Arguello meeting and give officials an earful of their own. Again, details below:
Wednesday December 9, 2026 6-8pm drop in anytime Roosevelt Middle School Library 460 Arguello Blvd
The "contributory negligence" standard allows a handful of states to deny cyclists damages if they're deemed even partly at fault for a crash — and in the case of the killed, their families too often get left in the cold.