For the third time, San Francisco voters showed support for a new coastal park called Sunset Dunes (formerly known as the “Great Highway”). What started as a pilot to close the road to cars on weekends and holidays during the pandemic has turned into a two-mile-long car-free space that is now the third most-visited park in the city.

Not only did the entire city shift further towards supporting the park in the two years since it became permanent (66 percent of the city supported the park in 2026, up from 55 percent in 2024), but every single district (including the Sunset and the Richmond) had a majority of voters support it. The Sunset precincts that shifted most towards supporting the park were the ones directly adjacent to it. Turns out people like living near parks; you just have to give them time to see a different vision.

This cements two huge wins for car-free spaces in San Francisco in just four years. The Sunset Dunes victory, combined with the pedestrianization of a 1.5-mile stretch of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park that voters made permanent in 2022, sets a clear precedent. The majority of San Franciscans want more safe outdoor spaces for recreation, exercise, and community, even if that means giving up some space for cars.

I remember campaigning for car-free JFK in 2022 and hearing a concern from someone opposed to the pedestrianization of the road: If they close this road to cars, they’ll just keep pushing to pedestrianize more roads in the city! Turns out they were right, and now me, a greedy safe streets advocate who wants to imagine a citywide network of car-free and car-lite spaces, is planning for what’s next.

Below are some of my ideas for future car-free spaces in San Francisco.

Grant from Columbus to Filbert, North Beach

@storiesinsf

This is my first pick for our next car-free street. This stretch of Grant covers some of the most walkable and vibrant portions of North Beach, including classics like Caffe Treiste and The Saloon. The street is lined with parklets for outdoor dining, live music, and bars and is packed with tourists and locals alike. It’s also already a narrow, one-way street that carries minimal vehicles as it dead-ends at Columbus, so pedestrianization wouldn’t have a huge impact on traffic.

Grant from Bush to Broadway, Chinatown

Photo by author

This stretch of Grant covers the heart of Chinatown, a block below the dead-end gap on Broadway that separates the northern stretch highlighted above from the southern. During the pandemic, three blocks of Grant between California and Washington were closed to cars on Saturdays and Sundays. This car-free space would build on that, starting at the famous Chinatown gate at Bush and ending on Broadway. These sidewalks are full of tourists year-round, and the street already closes down for various festivals like Chinese New Year and the Chinatown Night Market. Similar to the northern section, this part of Grant is one-way, narrow, and carries little vehicle traffic. Parallel streets serve other modes, with the Muni T subway one block west on Stockton and Kearney to the east. This is one of the most iconic San Francisco streets, with red lanterns crisscrossing overhead and ornate murals on every corner. Pedestrianizing Grant through Chinatown would make it an even better destination.

Duboce from Church to Noe, Duboce Triangle

The Pretti ride on Duboce Ave. on the Wiggle in January 2026. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

I would love to see the section of Duboce pedestrianized from Church (where the N & the J exit the Market Street tunnel) through Noe (across from Duboce Park). Parts of Duboce already restrict cars to make space for the train (there is only eastbound traffic from Fillmore to Church), but this would expand it to include the park. The intersection at Steiner and Duboce is awkward and dangerous for pedestrians. There is also a lot of bike traffic here as it’s the beginning of the Wiggle. It would be great to have the area transformed into a pedestrian, bike, and transit plaza (I’m imagining something similar to the plaza in the Castro at the turnaround for the F streetcar). Neighborhood events like Wiggle Fest and Halloween street closures have shown what this space could look like without cars. This is one of the most walkable, bikeable, and transit-friendly areas of the city, with strong neighborhood support for more people-oriented spaces (this precinct showed the highest support for Sunset Dunes of any precinct in the city). There’s already a proposal by the Sierra Club to make this happen. Let’s make Wiggle Plaza a reality.

Hayes from Octavia to Gough

@hayespromenade

This one-block stretch of Hayes (branded as Hayes Promenade) is already closed to cars from 4PM on Fridays through Saturday night. The block has tons of events, from outdoor movies, a new farmers market, and the Head West craft fair. The neighborhood association has been pushing for full pedestrianization, although there has been some pushback from the city (the closure used to include Sundays). Sunset Dunes has shown what full-time pedestrianization can allow (permanent seating, playgrounds, skate parks, and more). I would love to see Hayes Promenade follow a similar model, converting a temporary car-free block to a permanent community gathering space in the heart of the city.

Valencia from 15th to 19th

Photo by author

I’ve been dreaming of this since COVID, when Valencia was shut down to cars and opened for outdoor dining every weekend. This is one of the most vibrant streets in San Francisco with a great mix of bars, restaurants, shops, and clubs. The parallel roads serve other modes well (Mission is great for transit with bus lanes and BART running below; Guerrero & Dolores are multi-lane roads for cars). There are lots of open street events like Valencia Live and Sunday Streets (pictured above and in the lead image) that show what the road can be if it were given back to the neighborhood. I see this as a long shot because the merchants here have a history of resisting any change that could restrict vehicle access, to put it mildly. But not long ago, Sunset Dunes was a long shot too.

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Chris Kucera is a climate and transportation advocate and Clean Transportation intern at the San Francisco Environment Department. He holds an MBA in Sustainable Solutions from Presidio Graduate School and lives in San Francisco’s Alamo Square neighborhood