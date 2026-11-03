Transit Saved and Sunset Dunes Forever!

Election results are in. The “blue Tsunami” was realized, finally putting a check on the Trump Administration. Locally, the news was also great, with victories for measures near and dear to urbanists. Here’s a quick rundown of results on the three major urbanist measures in the Bay Area:

The Regional Transit Measure/AKA “Save BART, Caltrain, etc”:

The Regional Transit Measure, which only needed a simple majority to pass, is sailing through with preliminary results at over 60 percent “yes” as of this writing.

Advocate, El Cerrito Councilmember, and former BART Director Rebecca Saltzman posted this celebratory comment on social media:

Measure G/AKA “Save Sunset Dunes”:

San Francisco voters made it abundantly clear again, even more than they did in 2024, that they want Sunset Dunes to remain a park and not revert to the Great Highway. 63 percent of voters said “no way!” to closing the park with only 37 percent approving of wrecking the park and putting back cars. See the full results below:

From the SF Department of Elections

That means, after three votes and years of nausea-inducing “controversy,” the debate is, it seems, finally over. “We are so incredibly grateful for every single vote,” wrote Friends of Sunset Dunes in a statement. “Thank you for saving Sunset Dunes, for protecting the future of our coast, and for everyone who believes in this once-in-a-lifetime park meant to be enjoyed by every present and future San Franciscan.”

Measure H/AKA “the Muni Measure”:

Not only that, but Muni will be fully funded, providing safe, reliable bus and rail service. More than 72 percent of San Francisco voters approved.

In addition to the funds from the Regional Transit Measure, Muni will have $150 million annually to reduce its structural deficit and ~$10 million for service quality improvements. Advocates have done their part. Now Streetsblog intends to work with advocates to press SFMTA management to do its part: first by dropping retrograde policies, such as its bike ban and failing to give trains priority over cars.

Check out Streetsblog California for statewide results. Check out the Chronicle’s coverage for detailed voter breakdowns on the transit measures.