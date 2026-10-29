Video: Hey Muni, Why No Crossing Gates?
It's the perennial question: in a supposedly "transit first" city, why does SFMTA still make rail vehicles full of people subservient to cars?
By Roger Rudick
4:50 PM PDT on October 29, 2026
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