Local Results Contrast Chilling National Election

Here's a look at a few of the results of Tuesday's elections that directly impact the safe-and-livable-streets community in San Francisco and Berkeley.

Great Highway/Ocean Beach Park

Things look very promising for the 'Yes on K' campaign in San Francisco. K would turn the Upper Great Highway into a full-time park. As of this writing, K is passing with 52.92 percent voting 'Yes' and 47.08 percent 'No.' With a simple majority threshold of 50 percent plus one, that means it's looking almost certain that it will pass with most of the 216,347 ballots already counted.

"We are cautiously optimistic that Prop K will pass with a comfortable margin," wrote Lucas Lux, who helped run the campaign, in an email to Streetsblog. "Either way, we’re proud of the race we ran and appreciate the support of all voters who want to transform a failing road into a coastal promenade that will serve San Francisco residents for generations to come."

There's still a small chance that the undervotes—ballots that have unclear markings and need to be individually examined—could change the outcome.

"I'm optimistic that Prop. K will pass and incredibly grateful for the Yes on K team—notably Lucas Lux—who ran a positive, inclusive, and fact-based campaign that reached hundreds of thousands of San Franciscans, raised awareness about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and grew the movement to transform our streets into safe, equitable, and sustainable public spaces for all," wrote Luke Bornheimer, Executive Director of Streets Forward, in an email.

Count so Far Very Promising for Berkeley's Measure FF

Meanwhile, across the Bay in Berkeley, two competing street paving and repair measures were on the ballot, Measures FF and EE. FF, which has the endorsement of the advocates at Walk Bike Berkeley, would provide $130 million for repaving and safety improvements, including crosswalks and bike lanes. EE would provid less money and little guarantee that the funds would go to safety, according to the FF campaign website.

Only one of these can pass. As of this writing, FF has a majority, plus more votes than EE, but counting continues.

"We are encouraged by the early Measure FF results," wrote Walk Bike Berkeley's Ben Gerhardstein. "Measure FF will provide the City with funding to address decades of deferred street and sidewalk maintenance while requiring the implementation of critical pedestrian and bicycle safety features from adopted City plans. Measure FF will deliver smooth, safe, and green streets that advance Berkeley mobility, safety, equity, and climate goals."

Outlook Less Promising for San Francisco's 'Community Transit Act'

San Francisco's Measure L, which would tax Uber and Lyft to raise money to help close a $240 million annual operating deficit at Muni and save several bus lines, was supported by the majority of voters, at 56.22 percent in favor and 43.78 opposed as of this writing. However, the measure had to gain more 'yes' votes than Measure M, a competing tax reform measure. As of this writing, it seems unlikely to do so. "We are so proud of our volunteer team who showed up these last seven months to fight for Muni. Hundreds of us gathered over 17,000 signatures to put Prop L on the ballot, knocked on 11,000 doors, and won broad political support in the face of over $1 million in opposition. There are at least 150,000 ballots left to count and Prop L will need more 'yes' votes than Prop M in order to prevail, but we’ve won 56 percent of early votes across a wide geographic base," wrote Cyrus Hall, campaign manager for the effort. "Support for transit funding in San Francisco is strong, our coalition is determined, and our work is just beginning."

Streetsblog will be following up with coverage of the San Francisco mayoral results and other races, many of which remain undecided. Meanwhile, look to Streetsblog California for state measures and StreetsblogUSA for coverage of the full implications of Trump's pending return to the White House for safe and livable streets. For readers who want information on the Republican plan for transportation nationally, check out the 'War on Cars' podcast.