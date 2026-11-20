Headlines, November 20
By Roger Rudick
8:23 AM PST on November 20, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
No Turn on Red: SFMTA Wins ‘Lamest Excuse Ever’ Award For Not Making Streets Safer
An opportunity to follow the success of Montreal and New York and really make streets safer is within the city's grasp, but SFMTA seems determined to blow it. The mayor needs to step up and get a citywide ban on turning on red
November 20, 2026
Connect SMART to the Ferry First, Then Discuss More Parking
Why is the Golden Gate Transportation District planning more parking instead of connecting the SMART train to the ferry?
Seamless Bay Area
November 19, 2026
New Bike Index Tool Helps Consumers Figure Out Which E-Bikes Are Legal
The free E-Bike Rules Checker lets riders, parents and shoppers look up specific models and see how they are classified and what rules apply in their state.
November 19, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: One-Way Streets
Michelle Marx and Peter Koonce discuss one- and two-way streets in Austin and Portland.
November 19, 2026
Headlines, November 19
November 19, 2026