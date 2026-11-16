North Bay residents who recently voted to extend SMART train funding for another 30 years need to quickly weigh in on the location of the SMART station in Healdsburg, the next stop on the growing transit line. The SMART board, made up of elected officials from local governments in Marin and Sonoma counties, will decide where to build the station in Healdsburg, a city of 11,000 that restricts housing growth and therefore must import workers for its tourist economy. The “depot” site, preferred by Healdsburg residents, is a challenging half-mile walk to downtown, which will deter tourists as well as employees from taking the train. Ironically, the depot site is favored by Bill Galaher, the developer who was the only publicly recognized opponent of Measure B in June, which extended SMART funding.

As a Sonoma County resident who uses SMART to get to Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, and Novato, I’m acutely aware of the importance of the “last mile” in transit planning, along with the ability for passengers to connect seamlessly to bus lines when they reach the train station. The Healdsburg depot site does not meet either criterion. The Healdsburg bus center is in the heart of downtown, where SMART proposes to locate the new station. It makes a lot of sense for those people coming to Healdsburg to work, shop, attend movies and live theater, and otherwise enjoy the town, or to reach more distant destinations by bus. Sonoma County bus route 60, serving Healdsburg, is the highest ridership transit line in Sonoma County Transit’s entire network.

The SMART board is holding a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and will choose the site at its December 16 meeting. Now is the time to speak up in support of a station in the city’s vibrant historic plaza – a hub of jobs, shopping, recreation, and transit connections – instead of the Depot site, a location further south of downtown that provides far less access to jobs and housing and would result in significantly less ridership and network connectivity.

Riders across the region who use SMART can do three things to help support the downtown site:

SMART’s decision about the Healdsburg station location has large implications for ridership, bus transfers, SMART operations, and housing and job access. As SMART looks toward expansion well beyond Healdsburg, the needs of all transit users in the North Bay should be the basis upon which station siting is informed.

The station location is critical because of the access it provides to the North Bay community. In part due to high housing costs, 84% of Healdsburg’s workforce lives outside of the city limits. 42% of those workers live in places that are currently or will soon be served by SMART service. That means SMART can achieve a reverse peak ridership of people traveling from other parts of Sonoma and Marin County, such as Santa Rosa and the Canal District, to work in downtown Healdsburg jobs. At the same time, increasing numbers of SMART riders are using the service for recreation and leisure. These are potential customers for Healdsburg’s downtown businesses.

Map of relative density around the locations from SMART’s research

SMART’s analysis makes a compelling case for the downtown station. Opposition as expressed at a recent Healdsburg City Council meeting focused on parking and traffic, both of which can be mitigated by an accessible downtown station.

Now is the time for transit users to speak up in support of the downtown Healdsburg SMART station. It will best serve the needs of transit-dependent riders, seniors, families with children, people living with disabilities, and future North Bay residents who will be able to reach jobs and other destinations more effectively at a station located in downtown Healdsburg.