Survey: What’s the best location for Healdsburg Train Station?

The SMART train, which runs 50 miles from Larkspur to Windsor, is transforming the way the North Bay thinks about mobility. Sonoma residents are excited about the latest extension scheduled to open in late 2028—the nine additional miles of track to Healdsburg.

Map of the area and the two proposed station locations. Image: SMART

But while utility relocation work is already underway, one big question remains: where to locate the Healdsburg station? Should the platforms be built next to the historic old depot at 300 Hudson Street? Or should it be located 2,500 feet up the line, on Vine Street between North Street and Matheson Street, adjacent to the West Plaza parking lot and a four-minute walk from Healdsburg Plaza in downtown?

There are arguments for both. The old station location offers “Greater opportunity for high-density housing development: It is also located near more of the City’s undeveloped land that is identified for future high-density housing and mixed-use development,” according to SMART. And that seems important, since both locations are fairly low density right now. But the Vine Street location is closer to existing job centers and travel destinations. That means the train will be more useful to visitors on opening day.

To help answer the question, SMART has put together a survey. Let them know which you prefer: the old depot location shown in the lead image, or the location a bit closer to downtown rendered below.

A rendering of the location closer to downtown. Note the poor land use in both cases. Photo SMART

Whichever location is chosen, it’s nice to see trains finally returning to the old train towns of the North Bay. This is a great problem to have.