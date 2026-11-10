Two-Item Tuesday: Even Sunset, Richmond Districts Voted to Save Sunset Dunes

Here are two quick stories of interest to the safe-and-livable streets community.

Prop. G was a blowout; defeated in all San Francisco districts

An advocate celebrating the defeat of G on Threads

As Streetsblog readers are aware, along with the success of the Regional Transit Measure and the Muni funding measure, Proposition G, which would have destroyed Sunset Dunes Park, was obliterated in last Tuesday’s election. But as votes have continued to be counted, the degree of the victory for the safe-and-livable streets community has only strengthened. Nearly two-thirds of voters supported the park. And updated vote counts from the San Francisco Department of Elections now show that a majority of voters in both District 4 (the Sunset) and District 1 (the Richmond) rejected Proposition G. That also ends the argument, often made by park opponents, that only people in districts adjacent to the park should have a say.

This marks a shift in voter attitudes. In 2024, about 64 percent of District 4 and 1 voters opposed Proposition K, the measure that created Sunset Dunes. Two years later, both Districts voted to save the park, with especially strong support coming from the precincts nearest to the park.

“Since Sunset Dunes opened, the park has become a town square and community gathering space for Sunset and Richmond neighbors,” said Lucas Lux, President of Friends of Sunset Dunes. “We’re deeply honored that Sunset Dunes has gained the support of the west side, with nearly 60 percent of voters in precincts next to the park voting to keep it. The coast belongs to all of us, and we look forward to working with all of our neighbors to continue improving Sunset Dunes, regardless of how they voted on Prop G.”

For more, check out this story in Mission Local.

Josh Rowan leaving Oakland DOT

Robert Prinz, Victor Flores, Carroll Fife, Josh Rowan, and Charlene Wang cutting the ribbon on the 20th Street bikeway last month. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

It was a little over two years ago that Josh Rowan took the helm at Oakland DOT. Now, it turns out, he’s leaving for unspecified reasons. The news came in the form of an email sent to Oakland city employees Friday afternoon:

The City Administrator’s Office is pleased to share the appointment of the following leadership roles in our departments: Megan Wier is now the Acting Director of the Department of Transportation (OakDOT).

Laurel Moeslein is now the Acting Director of the Department of Workplace and Employment Standards (DWES).

Andrea Mariano is the Acting Director of the Human Resources Management Department (HRMD). Each of these City leaders brings years of experience to these positions, and we thank them for rising to these new roles. We thank Assistant City Administrator Chuck Baker, OakDOT Director Josh Rowan, and HRMD Director Mary Hao for their service, and look forward to a smooth transition.

During Rowan’s tenure, he presided over the completion of several new bike safety projects, most recently on 20th Street. Bike East Bay declined to comment on the departure. Director Rowan did not respond to a request for comment. Rowan took over from interim director Megan Wier in April 2024, who, as indicated in the city’s email, will direct the department again.

For more, check out Rowan’s SPUR talk and Oaklandside’s coverage of the departure.

Note: Streetsblog San Francisco will be off tomorrow, Wed., November 11, for Veterans Day.