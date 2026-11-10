Two-Item Tuesday: Even Sunset, Richmond Districts Voted to Save Sunset Dunes

This marks a shift in voter attitudes. In 2024, about 64 percent of District 4 and 1 voters opposed Proposition K, the measure that created Sunset Dunes. Two years later, both Districts voted to save the park, with especially strong support coming from the precincts nearest to the park.
“Since Sunset Dunes opened, the park has become a town square and community gathering space for Sunset and Richmond neighbors,” said Lucas Lux, President of Friends of Sunset Dunes. “We’re deeply honored that Sunset Dunes has gained the support of the west side, with nearly 60 percent of voters in precincts next to the park voting to keep it. The coast belongs to all of us, and we look forward to working with all of our neighbors to continue improving Sunset Dunes, regardless of how they voted on Prop G.”
The City Administrator’s Office is pleased to share the appointment of the following leadership roles in our departments:
Megan Wier is now the Acting Director of the Department of Transportation (OakDOT).
Laurel Moeslein is now the Acting Director of the Department of Workplace and Employment Standards (DWES).
Andrea Mariano is the Acting Director of the Human Resources Management Department (HRMD).
Each of these City leaders brings years of experience to these positions, and we thank them for rising to these new roles.
We thank Assistant City Administrator Chuck Baker, OakDOT Director Josh Rowan, and HRMD Director Mary Hao for their service, and look forward to a smooth transition.
During Rowan’s tenure, he presided over the completion of several new bike safety projects, most recently on 20th Street. Bike East Bay declined to comment on the departure. Director Rowan did not respond to a request for comment. Rowan took over from interim director Megan Wier in April 2024, who, as indicated in the city’s email, will direct the department again.
As pedestrian and cyclist deaths rise, the growing size and weight of American vehicles are making streets more dangerous. Here's some solutions: tax oversized vehicles, improve safety ratings and make smaller electric vehicles a more practical option for everyday trips.